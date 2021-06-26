YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't think we could say Delhi exaggerated oxygen need 4 times: AIIMS Chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: An interim report, by the Supreme Court constituted panel last month for the oxygen audit of Delhi, has set off a political battle by questioning the Delhi government's demand for medical oxygen during the peak of the second Covid-19 wave.

    AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria
    AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria

    However, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria, who led the audit, played down the issue saying that a final report was not out yet.

    "Delhi oxygen audit an interim report, don't think we could say 4 times exaggeration. We need to wait and see what the top court says about it," Dr Guleria told NDTV this morning.

    A war of words broke out between Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an interim report by SC panel, which said that there was "gross discrepancy" in recording the requirement of medical oxygen by 183 of Delhi's hospitals.

    Report on oxygen utilisation: What APP and BJP are sparring over Report on oxygen utilisation: What APP and BJP are sparring over

    However, questions remained on authenticity of the report whether everyone in the panel had signed off on it.

    The report also said that the demand was inflated ore than five times of its actual consumption between April 29 and May 10.

    Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the Supreme Court set up an oxygen audit committee. We spoke to members of the committee. They said that they have not approved or signed any report till now. Then what report is it? Where has it come from? I challenge the BJP to get a report which has been signed and approved by the oxygen audit committee.

    The BJP however hit back and said that it is unbelievable to see that Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government politicised oxygen supply when Covid was at its peak. This is such petty politics. The data presented by Oxygen Audit Committee in the report is shocking."

    BJP leader Sambit Patra said that the demand for four times more oxygen was made by the Delhi government, due to which the oxygen tankers remained on the road. Had this oxygen been used in other states, many lives could have been saved. This is a heinous crime committed by Arvind Kejriwal Ji.

    More AIIMS News  

    Read more about:

    aiims coronavirus oxygen

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X