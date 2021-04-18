YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Don't restrict movement of people, may affect COVID vaccine drive: Centre tells States

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 18: The central government on Sunday directed all States, Union Territories to ensure that movement restriction imposed by them for Covid-19 control does not adversely impact the vaccination exercise, by restricting access of beneficiaries to the Covid-19 vaccination centres.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In the order issued by the Union Health Ministry, it advised the states/UTs the vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews, lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CNCs) should not be restricted during such interventions. Similarly those CVCs whics have been identified as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services.

    It also said, vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that is distinctly separated from the building block where management of COVID-19 patients is being done. This will ensure that beneficiaries of vaccination are not inadvertently exposed to COVID-19 these hospitals.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Sunday, April 18, 2021, 18:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X