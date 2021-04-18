Don't restrict movement of people, may affect COVID vaccine drive: Centre tells States

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 18: The central government on Sunday directed all States, Union Territories to ensure that movement restriction imposed by them for Covid-19 control does not adversely impact the vaccination exercise, by restricting access of beneficiaries to the Covid-19 vaccination centres.

In the order issued by the Union Health Ministry, it advised the states/UTs the vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews, lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CNCs) should not be restricted during such interventions. Similarly those CVCs whics have been identified as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services.

It also said, vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that is distinctly separated from the building block where management of COVID-19 patients is being done. This will ensure that beneficiaries of vaccination are not inadvertently exposed to COVID-19 these hospitals.