YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don’t dismiss faith without scrutiny: Bhagwat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 01: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said no faith or belief should be dismissed without critical inquiry. Neither science nor faith should be rejected outright, he said while stressing the importance of learning the Vedas and spreading their knowledge, news agency PTI reported.

    He was speaking at a function here to release the book 'Vedic Philosophical Remedies' penned by Dr Chennakesava Sastry.

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

    "Vedas are a treasure trove of knowledge. They are in a way a computerised codebook of entire knowledge and science," Bhagwat said.

    The entire world should be enlightened with this knowledge, he added. "It is not right to call any faith (shraddha') as superstition without examining it. It should be tested. Some people reject the Vedas and some reject science. Both are extremist approaches," the RSS chief said.

    Some of our traditional knowledge was rejected due to such extremist thinking, and it thus vanished, Bhagwat said.

    (PTI)

    More MOHAN BHAGWAT News  

    Read more about:

    mohan bhagwat

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X