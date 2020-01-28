Don’t be afraid of shedding tears: Dia Mirza at Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur, Jan 28: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza broke down at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Monday during a discussion on climate change. The actress who has always been seen with a brightening smile on her face suddenly broke down into tears here.

The actress who is also a social worker broke down into tears and said at the Jaipur Literature Festival not to be afraid of shedding tears.

She refused to take a paper napkin as she was offered with it, instead she said to feel the tears, feel the full extent of everything. As she believes tears gives us strength.

Later, when asked the reason of her emotional breakdown, the former Miss Asia Pacific replied that at around 3 am, she got the news alert on her phone. And that was the devastating news of the American basketball icon Kobe Bryant who was killed along with his teenage daughter in a helicopter crash in California.

She said that she couldn't stop her emotions for the NBA player, who she followed for a while.

Dia also added that his chopper crashing in California disturbed her. It really upsets.

Kobe and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant died along with seven other people after a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas on Monday early morning.