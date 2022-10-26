'Don't allow differences to become disputes’: China envoy's parting shots

New Delhi, Oct 26: Chinese outgoing envoy to India Sun Weidong in his farewell remarks said that India and China need to resolve differences and uphold the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

Chinese diplomat Sun took charge as Ambassador of China to India in July 2019. He is leaving India when both countries are witnessing diplomatic ups and downs following the Ladakh border clash in 2020.

Sun in his farewell speech which was posted in the Chinese embassy said that It is only natural for China and India to have some differences. "The key is how to handle the differences. We should be aware that the common interests of the two countries are greater than differences," said Sun.

He also said that the two sides should strive to manage and resolve differences, and look for a proper solution through dialogue and consultation.

The Chinese envoy also underlined to keep the consensus reached by the two leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping - as guidance.

"We should not allow differences to become disputes. These consensuses are the cornerstones and guidance for the China-India relations. We should implement these consensus, stick to the right direction of bilateral relations and always view China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, so as to establish a basic pattern of bilateral relations featuring peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and trust, and win-win cooperation," said Sun.

Sun also highlighted the friendship between the two Asian giants and said the friendship between the two neighbours dates back to ancient times and both the countries are ancient oriental civilizations adjacent to each other for thousands of years.

"As the only two countries with over one billion population in the world, China and India are both at a critical period of national development and rejuvenation. The daunting tasks in our development endeavor of our two countries are unparalleled," he said.

Sun also said that both the countries should break out of the "geopolitics trap" and find a new path that is different from the past.

"There is enough room in the world for China and India to develop together, and two countries and peoples should have enough wisdom to find a way to live in peace and achieve win-win cooperation between the two big neighboring and emerging countries," Sun said.

The Chinese envoy also said, "...hegemonic and bullying acts such as the strong bullying the weak, disguised and coercive robbery, and zero-sum game are on the rise."

The Chinese envoy also recalled President Xi Jinping's 2019 India visit and said, "Over the past three years, I have had the honor to receive President Xi Jinping in Chennai for the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Sun also focused on communication and said that both countries should enhance communication and cooperation.

"China and India have established dialogue mechanism in various levels and departments. We should make full use of all the communication channels, deepen mutual understanding in order to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation," said Sun.

It is to be noted that the relationship between the two Asian countries is not good these days as the situation on the Line of Actual Contro, which is the border of India and China, on a little tense.

India has repeatedly emphasised said that India-China relations cannot be normal unless the border situation is not resolved.

