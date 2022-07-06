Domestic LPG cylinder gets dearer by Rs 50 from today: Check rates

Domestic LPG price hiked again: Cylinders to cost over Rs 1,000 now

New Delhi, July 06: The price of a domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder for those weighing 14.2 kg.

Besides, the price of a 5kg domestic cylinder will increase by Rs 18 per cylinder.

In the national capital Delhi, a domestic LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,053. Meanwhile, the price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has been cut down by Rs 8.5 per cylinder.

In Mumbai, the domestic LPG cylinder will be sold at ₹1,052.50, compared to the previous price of ₹1002.50 per cylinder. In Chennai, customers will now have to pay ₹1068.50 to purchase a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder.

On the other hand, in Kolkata, the price of such cylinder has increased to ₹1,079, compared to the previous price of ₹1,029.

In the last one year, the rate of LPG cylinders in Delhi has increased from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1003. The rate of 14.2 kg domestic LPG (LPG) cylinder was last increased by Rs 4 on May 19, 2022.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 9:42 [IST]