Dog wears helmet, rides behind its hooman in Chennai; Internet divided over this viral video

Chennai, Jan 09: A viral video of a dog riding pillion on its hooman's bike in Tamil Nadu has sparked the latest debate on the internet. The black coloured Labrador can be seen maintaining a balance while sitting behind the bike rider.

The video was shared by Twitter user Pramod Madhav with the caption, "Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamil Nadu. Really admiring the owner's care."

The 17-second clip shared on Twitter has got over 53.8 k views at the time of writing this.

Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu..



Really admiring the owner's care..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4 — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020

The viral video which came to light after being shared on the micro-blogging site has now divided Twitter and sparked a debate.

Some people questioned if the dog should even be sitting on a bike like this and if it was too big a risk for the dog to be on the bike on a busy road.

Absolutely. He's endangering the poor animal's life. Apart from the dog he has to also concentrate on balancing the basket in front. — Alfa Shenoy (@AlfaShenoy) January 7, 2020

I think the dog is not supposed to made to sit in bikes. They're not physically equipped to establish stability and grip. — கிருட்டிணன் - Krishna (@KrishnaTribe) January 7, 2020

While some applauded the dog's human and were simply happy to see the video.

😂😂 — Red Devil (@ImAbhiM) January 7, 2020

@Gaya321993 learn traffic compliance from this guy! 😆😆😆 — 𝓢𝓾𝓳𝓲𝓽 𝓚𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓢𝓪𝓱𝓸𝓸 (@psyclistsujju) January 7, 2020

