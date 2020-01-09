  • search
    Chennai, Jan 09: A viral video of a dog riding pillion on its hooman's bike in Tamil Nadu has sparked the latest debate on the internet. The black coloured Labrador can be seen maintaining a balance while sitting behind the bike rider.

    Dog wears helmet, rides behind its hooman in Chennai; Internet divided over this viral video

    The video was shared by Twitter user Pramod Madhav with the caption, "Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamil Nadu. Really admiring the owner's care."

    The 17-second clip shared on Twitter has got over 53.8 k views at the time of writing this.

    The viral video which came to light after being shared on the micro-blogging site has now divided Twitter and sparked a debate.

    Some people questioned if the dog should even be sitting on a bike like this and if it was too big a risk for the dog to be on the bike on a busy road.

    While some applauded the dog's human and were simply happy to see the video.

    "Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamil Nadu," wrote a Twitter user and shared the video. Further adding, "Really admiring the owner's care" and ended the post with two heart emojis.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 17:52 [IST]
