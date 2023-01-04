Dog is faithful, will do my job faithfully: Bommai on Siddaramaiah's 'puppy' remark

India

oi-Deepika S

The statement comes in the backdrop of Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah stroking a controversy after he said CM Bommai and BJP leaders shiver like "puppy" in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bengaluru, Jan 04: As the political battle heats up in Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday kicked up a controversy saying that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai shivers like a "puppy" in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting, Siddaramaiah challenged Bommai to show some courage.

"Basavaraj Bommai, you are like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi, You tremble before him, the Congress leader said.

Bommai hit out at the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and said that the people of Karnataka will give a fitting reply to Siddaramaiah in the Assembly elections.

'Why can't a Tipu Sultan statue be built?' Siddaramaiah attacks BJP

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement of comparing the CM to a puppy, Bommai told reporters here on Wednesday, "It will show the personality of the Congress leader. The dog is a faithful animal and it's doing its job faithfully. I will save by faithfulness for the sake of people. I have not divided society as Siddaramaiah did. We have given happiness and not the misfortune given by them. This kind of job is not done by us".

On Siddaramaiah inviting him for an open debate, Bommai said there is no big forum than the Vdiahana Soudha.

"Recently, the session was held for 15 days and also previously. When there is a forum they will not discuss but issue political statements outside. The session will meet again in January-February and there everything will be discussed. There is no more sacred forum than the Legislative Assembly," said Bommai.

Step by step COVID preventive measures to be implemented without affecting normal life: Bommai

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Kamadhenu' he said that PM Modi has made special contributions like 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka which is a record in the post-independence period.

"Narendra Modi after he became the Prime Minister, has made special contributions like 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka which is a record in the post-independence period.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 16:21 [IST]