Presidential Election 2022: Does Yashwant Sinha have a chance against Draupadi Murmu?

New Delhi, July 21: Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, who has exhorted lawmakers to not choose a silent President, appears to be woefully short of the majority mark (50 percent of the total value of votes). The victory of Draupadi Murmu is expected to far outstrip opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

Sinha has appealed to all MLAs and MPs to vote according to their conscience and reiterated that it is a contest between two ideologies.

He urged those voting to listen to their "inner voice", look at the various problems in the country and shower their blessings on him in this election.

Altogether, 34 parties declared support for Opposition candidate, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and 44 for Droupadi Murmu, the former Governor of Jharkhand. But several MLAs have confessed to crossvoting in favour of Murmu.

Born on 6 November 1937, Yashwant Sinha is a former Indian administrator, politician and a former Minister of Finance (1990-1991 under Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and March 1998 - July 2002 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) and Minister of External Affairs (July 2002 - May 2004).

He was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party before he quit the party on 21 April 2018.

He joined All India Trinamool Congress on 13 March 2021 and he left All India Trinamool Congress on 21 June 2022 for being the joint opposition Presidential Candidate of India against BJP on Indian Presidential Election 2022.

In 2015, he was awarded Officier de la Légion d'Honneur, the highest civilian distinction of France.

Yashwant Sinha joined active politics as a member of the Janata Party after resigning from the IAS in 1984. He had been appointed the party's all-India general secretary in 1986 and was elected a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1988. When the Janata Dal was formed in 1989, Sinha, a founding member, was appointed the party's general secretary. He later joined the BJP and held important portfolios in the Vajpayee government.