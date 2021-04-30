'Help us save our 7-year-old son' – Cancer patient’s family appeals to the kindness of strangers

New Delhi, Apr 30: There is a simple solution to reduce your risk of getting prostrate cancer. If you ejaculate frequently, your risk of getting prostate cancer may be reduced. How often is frequent? A study at Harvard Medical School says 21 timesTrusted Source a month. A similar Australian study points to seven times a week says a reporting the healthline.com.

However this seems to be effective only in the case of men who are 50 years or older. Steps to reduce cancer risk often include a lot of things you shouldn't do. So, it may be welcoming news to learn that something many men find pleasurable may help reduce your risk of prostate cancer.

Researchers don't understand exactly why frequent ejaculation might provide protection against prostate cancer. One theory is that ejaculation rids the prostate gland of cancer-causing materials, infection, and matter that can cause inflammation says the article Despite strong evidence in favor of frequent ejaculation, the theory remains controversial. And there are conflicting findingsTrusted Source. The greatest controversy regarding these studies is about the age when ejaculation occurs.

A 2008 study determined that men were more likely to develop prostate cancer if they were very sexually active in their twenties and thirties. The study also found no conclusive evidence that masturbation provide greater risk than intercourse.

The Harvard studyTrusted Source did not support the age-related findings from the 2008 study. It found no increased risk of prostate cancer related to age of ejaculation, though it did show that the benefits increase as a man ages. The Australian study demonstrated a reduced risk of prostate cancer if frequent ejaculation occurred during young adulthood.

Ejaculation also doesn't seem to provide protection against advanced or aggressive prostate cancer.

More research is needed to better understand the relationship between prostate cancer and ejaculation, the article also says.

Who is at risk of prostrate cancer?

Men over the age of 50 are at greater risk for prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is more common among African American men

Your risk is greater is a close relative has a history of prostate cancer

Obesity may increase your risk of getting more advanced prostate cancer

Physical inactivity has been shown to increase risk in some men

A diet high in animal and dairy fat and low in fibre, fruits, and vegetables may increase your risk

Tall men may be more likelyTrusted Source to develop prostate cancer

Exposure to Agent Orange increases your risk for developing prostate cancer