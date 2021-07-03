Does Delta variant have different symptoms? Here’s what to look out for

'Does he not read?': Union ministers hit back at Rahul Gandhi over vaccine tweet

New Delhi, July 03: The Delta variant - the variant behind behing devastating second wave of coronavirus in India and highly prevalent around the world is showing symptoms different to those we commonly associated with Covid earlier in the pandemic.

The delta variant, which was first identified in India, has now become dominant across the globe.

Emerging data suggests the same virus can produce different signs and symptoms in different ways.

A sign is something that's seen, such as a rash. A symptom is something that's felt, like a sore throat.

The way a virus causes illness is dependent on two key factors:

Viral factors include things like speed of replication, modes of transmission, and so on. Viral factors change as the virus evolves.

Host factors are specific to the individual. Age, gender, medications, diet, exercise, health and stress can all affect host factors.

Does Delta variant have different symptoms?

While fever and cough have always been common COVID symptoms, and headache and sore throat have traditionally presented for some people, a runny nose was rarely reported in earlier data. Meanwhile, loss of smell, which was originally quite common, now ranks ninth.

There are a few reasons we could be seeing the symptoms evolving in this way. It may be because data were originally coming mainly from patients presenting to hospital who were therefore likely to be sicker. And given the higher rates of vaccination coverage in older age groups, younger people are now accounting for a greater proportion of COVID cases, and they tend to experience milder symptoms.

It could also be because of the evolution of the virus, and the different characteristics (viral factors) of the Delta variant. But why exactly symptoms could be changing remains uncertain.

While we still have more to learn about the Delta variant, this emerging data is important because it shows us that what we might think of as just a mild winter cold - a runny nose and a sore throat - could be a case of COVID-19.

We all have a role to play

Evidence indicating Delta is more infectious compared to the original SARS-CoV-2 and other variants of the virus is building.

It's important to understand the environment is also changing. People have become more complacent with social distancing, seasons change, vaccination rates vary - all these factors affect the data.

But scientists are becoming more confident the Delta variant represents a more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 strain.

With PTI inputs

Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 10:57 [IST]