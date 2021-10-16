Do such talks strengthen Congress? Congress leader to Kapil Sibal after CWC meeting

Do such talks strengthen party? Congress leader to Kapil Sibal after CWC meeting

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 16: Congress has sent a clear message to the dissenters that there was no place for discussing party's issues before the media. Interim president Sonia Gandhi in her opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday stated that there is no need for the leaders to speak to her through the media.

It is seen as a response to Kapil Sibal, one of the members of G23 (group of dissenters), who expressed his grievances over the party's sorry state and sought organisational overhaul in a press meet.

After the CWC meeting, Congress leader and Rajasthan minister Raghu Sharma, in an apparent message to Kapil Sibal and those who speak the party's internal issues with media, said, "What needs to be done, will be done by High Command but I don't agree with someone speaking at the road. Speak and put suggestions before High Command at the correct platform. But if you consider yourself above the party's discipline then this is not right,"

He added that speaking ill about the party before the media will not help the party in any way. "Do such talks strengthen Congress? If you hold a press conference on your own and say outside the things that you should say before the leadership, will it strengthen the party? Discipline is important,"

In the meeting, Sonia Gandhi said that revival of the party will only happen if the party members stay united. "Above all, it requires self-control and discipline," she added.

Following the Punjab crisis last month, Kapil Sibal had questioned the party leadership and asked who was taking decisions on behalf of the party and wondered why there was a delay in holding the meeting of CWC, the top decision-making body.

Sonia Gandhi, who said she is a full-time and hands-on party president, appreciated frankness but pointed out that there was no need to speak to her through the media. "So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC," she said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 17:27 [IST]