YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DMK will waive all cooperative bank loans taken by SHGs: Stalin

    By
    |

    Coimbatore, Feb 20: DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday promised to waive all loans taken from cooperative banks by women Self Help Groups (SHG), if the party comes to power after the coming assembly elections in the state.

    M K Stalin
    M K Stalin

    Addressing a large gathering of party workers near Pollachi, Stalin stated that he had already assured to waive jewel loans of up to five sovereigns availed by the poor, farmers and particularly women.

    "Today Stalin assures to waive the loans taken by women SHGs from cooperative banks once the DMK comes to power," he said at the 'Ungal Thoguthiyil' event.

    Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth

    "Chief Minister K Palaniswami may make a similar announcement of loan waiver for SHGs tomorrow itself as he has been closely observing what I have been promising..," he said.

    On the Pollachi sexual assault case, he said the party would take steps to punish those involved in the case if it came to power.

    More TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 m k stalin

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X