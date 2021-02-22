DMK's anti-Hindu ideology must be defeated, Hindutva has to win: Tejasvi Surya

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Feb 22: BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya on Sunday launched a scathing at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) terming it as an anti-Hindu and it should be defeated in the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the BJP Tamil Nadu Youth Wing conference in Salem, Surya said that BJP is the only party that respects and promotes all regional languages in the country.

"DMK represents a bad, virulent ideology which is anti-Hindu. Every Tamil is a proud Hindu. This is the sacred land that has the highest number of temples in the country. Every inch of Tamil Nadu is sacred, but DMK is anti-Hindu, so we must defeat it," the Bengaluru South MP said.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party that respects and promotes all regional languages of India. If Tamil has to survive, Hindutva has to win. If Kannada has to win, Hindutva has to win. BJP represents the spirit of Tamil Nadu and Tamil language," he added.