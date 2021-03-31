YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin says PM Modi sidelined many BJP leaders to become Prime Minister

    By
    |

    Chennai, Mar 31: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sidelining several senior BJP leaders to become the prime minister. It can be seen that Udhayanidhi's comment came after PM Modi alleged that many senior DMK leaders were sidelined due to Stalin's son entry into the party fold.

    stalin

    Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that PM Modi became the prime minsiter by sidelining BJP leaders like LK Advani, Yashwant Sinha and Venkaiah Naidu. He also said he was not afraid of PM Modi, unlike Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. He also dared the prime minsiter to interact with the electorate of the poll-bound state.

    EC notice to DMK leader Raja for derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CMEC notice to DMK leader Raja for derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM

    Earlier, Udhayanidhi had attacked PM Modi by calling him "NRI Prime Minister" and alleged that Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam were acting as the prime minister's "henchmen" in Tamil Nadu.

    AIADMK and BJP leaders have been hitting out at the DMK over Udhayanidhi and mocking it on the issue of dynasty politics.

    DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. The Assembly segment is considered to be a stronghold of the DMK.

    More PRIME MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    prime minister narendra modi bjp politics

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X