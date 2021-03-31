DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin says PM Modi sidelined many BJP leaders to become Prime Minister

WB elections 2021: PM Modi lauds BJP candidate who works as house help, says she is example in politics

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Mar 31: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sidelining several senior BJP leaders to become the prime minister. It can be seen that Udhayanidhi's comment came after PM Modi alleged that many senior DMK leaders were sidelined due to Stalin's son entry into the party fold.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that PM Modi became the prime minsiter by sidelining BJP leaders like LK Advani, Yashwant Sinha and Venkaiah Naidu. He also said he was not afraid of PM Modi, unlike Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. He also dared the prime minsiter to interact with the electorate of the poll-bound state.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi had attacked PM Modi by calling him "NRI Prime Minister" and alleged that Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam were acting as the prime minister's "henchmen" in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK and BJP leaders have been hitting out at the DMK over Udhayanidhi and mocking it on the issue of dynasty politics.

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. The Assembly segment is considered to be a stronghold of the DMK.