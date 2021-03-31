YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DMK-Congress failed to safeguard women, alleges Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

    By
    |

    Coimbatore, Mar 31: Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at both the Congress and DMK alleging that they have failed to safeguard women. Referring to some alleged derogatory remarks made by some political party leaders, including DMK MP A Raja, recently, Adityanath said this has proved that there would be no protection to women if these parties were voted to power.

    yogi adityanath

    Addressing a rally here seeking votes for Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP candidate for the Coimbatore south assembly constituency, he said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was always development of Tamil Nadu, both industrially and economically. If the BJP-AIADMK was voted to power, the state would get more funds for development activities, he said.

    The BJP-led government has sanctioned to Coimbatore city a defense corridor for manufacturing components for the sector, by which it will become self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and result in generation of large employment, Adityanath added.

    WB assembly elections 2021: TMC claims police forces from BJP-led states will terrorize votersWB assembly elections 2021: TMC claims police forces from BJP-led states will terrorize voters

    The chief minister also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for contributing nearly Rs 120 crore for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Adityanath earlier visited the Puliyakulam Lord Ganesha temple and offered prayers.

    From there he was led to the venue of the public meeting by 1,000 two-wheeler riders in a procession, covering a 7 km distance. Vehicular traffic was paralysed on main roads during the period.

    More TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 yogi adityanath congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 15:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X