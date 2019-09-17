  • search
    DKS money laundering case: ED summons Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar

    By PTI
    Bengaluru, Sep 17: Karnataka Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in connection with the money laundering case against her senior party colleague D K Shivakumar, official sources said on Tuesday.

    ED sources said the woman MLA, who represents Belagavi (Rural), has been asked to appear before its officials on September 19 in New Delhi.

    Laxmi Hebbalkar
    Hebbalkar confirmed receipt of the summons and said she had requested the ED to allow her to depose at her residence itself but the agency was yet to respond.

    Yes, it is true. They (ED) have given me notice asking me to appear on September 19. I am talking to my advocate," she told PTI.

    Shivakumar, arrested by the ED on September 3 in a money laundering case, was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days till October 1 by a Delhi court.

    CBI court remands D K Shivakumar to judicial custody till Oct 1

    The former minister was in the ED custody since his arrest.

    The agency had earlier summoned his daughter Aisshwarya in connection with the case.

    It had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

    The case was registered based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court here on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

