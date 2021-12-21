YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar tears copy of anti-conversion bill, Congress stages walkout

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 21: The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka on Tuesday tabled the contentious anti-conversion bill in the state Assembly.

    DK Shivakumar
    DK Shivakumar

    Soon after the bill was tabled, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar tore the bill on the floor of the House and Congress MLAs staged a walkout.

    "There is full opportunity for debate in the Assembly. They [Opposition] were not present in the House when the bill was presented in the House. This is not the government's fault," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said reacting to the development.

    The bill, likely to be titled 'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021', to be tabled on Tuesday has provision for imprisonment of those who indulge in mass conversion from three to 10 years and a fine of Rs one lakh.

    The bill states that the 'religious converter' shall give one month's prior notice in 'form-II of such conversion' to the district magistrate or any other officer not below the rank of additional district magistrate.

    According to the bill, the marriages done for the sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa twill be declared void, as per the draft copy of 'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021'.

    If passed in assembly, the bill will encompass those who "misrepresent, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, or abet or conspire such conversion." However, this Act will not attract the penal provisions of the act for reconverting to his immediate previous religion.

    "Provided that if any person reconverts to his immediate previous religion, the same shall not be deemed to a conversion under this Act," section-3 of the act read.

    Under the proposed law, "any aggrieved person, his parents, brother, sister, or any other person, who is related to him by blood, marriage or adoption may lodge a First Information Report of such conversion, which contravenes the provisions of section-3."

    More DK SHIVAKUMAR News  

    Read more about:

    dk shivakumar

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 18:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X