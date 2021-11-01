Diwali Gifting Made Easy with Inveda's Festive Offers

As Diwali is right around the corner, everyone is looking to get a perfect look with flawless skin so that they can glow during the festival of lights. However, Diwali also comes with a lot of running around like shopping for gifts, cleaning the house and preparing delicious food. Managing all of these tasks single-handedly can easily hurt your skincare regime before the festive season. Considering this, 'Inveda', an Ayurveda-inspired skincare brand, has come up with some of the best skincare kits with their Buy1 Get 1 sale, especially curated for the time of Diwali to give you a smooth, clear, moisturized and blemish-free skin.

1) Kumkumadi Tailam Diwali Kit for All-round Skincare

Not everyone gets the time to take refuge in the home skin care remedies, especially when they have to accomplish a bag full of tasks before guests start arriving for Diwali. This unique combo will make taking care of skin easy for you as it deals with 9 skin problems effortlessly. Be it getting rid of the dull skin, treating those annoying acne or healing skin bruises, this kit provides a wide range of skincare solutions all in one place.

Going for this Diwali combo you will get Kumkumadi Tailam Face Cream (50 ml), Kumkumadi Tailam Face Scrub (100 ml), and Kanti Kaya Whitening Ubtan (200 ml). In addition, the entire kit with all these amazing skincare products is available at a Diwali special price of Rs. 1,429 so that no one has to think twice about a great skincare routine.

2) Luxurious Skincare Diwali Kit for Younger Looking Skin

The modern lifestyle comes with an array of skin hazards including dark spots, ageing skin, wrinkles, and dull patches making you look way older than you are. Constant exposure to pollution and harmful sunlight always results in a worse situation just before the festivals. The innovative skincare products and luxurious skincare kit rejuvenate your skin and bring back the lost charm in your skin.

This skin-replenishing kit comes with Neem & Gotukola Face Wash (100 ml), Sunscreen Cream Gel SPF 50 (50 ml), Whitening Cream (50 ml), Anti Pigmentation Blend (10 ml), and Concentrated Vitamin C Serum 20% (30 ml). The kit can be yours at an exclusive price of Rs. 1,195. So, say goodbye to your dull, oily, and patchy skin and welcome a youthful look this Diwali with Luxurious Skincare Diwali Kit.

3) Ojaswini Vitamin C Saundarya Diwali Kit for Pore Minimizing and Cell Rejuvenation

Your skin is delicate and harsh penetrative UV rays can leave long-lasting blemishing effects on your skin tone. The majority of people have to deal with issues like dark spots, leathery skin and uneven skin tone as a result of prolonged sun exposure. For such issues, sunscreen is not enough. Rather, one needs a combo like Ojaswini Vitamin C Saundarya Diwali Kit which treats the harmful effects of UV rays, offers deep nourishment and gives your skin the desired glow.

This UV protection kit includes Lemon and Grapefruit Facial Foam Cleanse (100 ml), Damascena Rose Tone (200 ml), Concentrated Vitamin C Serum 20% (30 ml) and prices at Rs. 995. The natural ingredients used in the products make them packed with antioxidants which will reduce any kind of skin inflammation. You can also get a free Jade Roller & Gua Sha Face Massager Kit worth Rs. 995 with this kit.

4) Saundarya Skincare Diwali Kit for Problem-free Skin

Saundarya Skincare Diwali Kit is specially designed for those women who do not want to waste their time in long parlor queues during the festive season. Everyone wants effective facial care and skin cleansing before Diwali and, if one can get it from the comfort of home, nothing can beat that. This skin nourishing kit makes skincare management and damage healing more convenient than ever.

Available at Rs. 1,195, Saundarya Skincare Diwali Kit consists of 5 natural skincare products including Neem & Gotukola Face Wash (100 ml), Kumkumadi Tailam Face Scrub (100 ml), 8 in 1 BB Cream Fair Color (SPF 20) (15ml), Glow & Radiance Blend (10 ml) and Concentrated Vitamin C Serum 20% (30 ml). From acne to open pores to suntan, this kit is just the best solution for problem-free skin.

5) Passion Fruit and Silk Protein Facial Diwali Kit for Glowing Skin

Dry, dull and flakey skin is reflective of poor skin miniaturization and nourishment. Lackluster skin with uneven tone and texture is a complete no-no during the festive time when every eye will be on you. Passion Fruit and Silk Protein Facial Diwali Kit is a complete solution for those who are struggling to bring their radiant and glowing skin back. Its antioxidant-rich ingredients nourish your skin, provide lost hydration and brighten up your skin.

You can get the entire kit in exchange for just Rs. 795 which is a profitable bargain looking at the myriad range of skin benefits it offers. All the products are 100% organic and do not contain parabens making them safe for all types of skin.

6) Gentleman's Diwali Skin for Effective Male Skincare

Diwali skincare is not exclusive to the female population. Modern men equally cherish their skin and try to follow a perfect skincare regime for the best results. Gentleman's Diwali Kit is specially designed to meet the demands of manly skin and beard. It makes the entire grooming routine a lot more effective and less time-consuming for them.

This kit includes skin-friendly skin and beard care products like Lime and Peel Face Cleanser (100 ml), Men's Whitening Cream (50 ml), and Beard Growth Oil (30 ml). Priced at Rs. 595, this kit is a perfect gifting option for the important men in your life.

As a beauty and wellness brand, Inveda promotes the importance of incorporating a healthy skincare routine for both males and females. Their scientifically formulated products use 100% organic and safe ingredients. They look forward to improving people's living standards with their superlative skincare products which introduce the science of Ayurveda in modern lifestyle. With this goal in mind, Inveda has curetted their Diwali special skincare kits containing some of their best beauty care products. They have even kept these Diwali combos at an affordable price range so that no one has to compromise with their glow and beauty at the time of the festival. You can check out their website http://www.inveda.in to find out more about their exclusive Diwali kits.

