Diwali Gift! Reliance Jio True 5G-powered WiFi goes live in 2 new cities

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 22: Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom operator, launched 5G WiFi services in Chennai and Nathdwara in Rajasthan, which is in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

The company said that it is introducing 5G in the high footfall areas such as educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and more. Under the offer, customers with invitation only will get access to 5G service during the beta trial and they will be able to access unlimited 5G data at up to 1 gigabit per second as reported by news agency PTI.

''Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled wi-fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to the Jio True5G Welcome Offer,'' Reliance Jio Chairman Akash M Ambani said in a statement.

"5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G. Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinathji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer," Ambani said in a release.

With Jio-, Airtel 5G rolled out, how to check if your phone has 5G support

The company said it is introducing ''JioTrue5G-powered wi-fi services'' in high footfall areas such as educational institutions, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and other places.

Reliance Jio has plans to cover the entire country with 5G services by December 2023 and it has simultaneously started out 5G-enabled wi-fi services.

''As stated earlier, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G,'' Ambani said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 18:10 [IST]