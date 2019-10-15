Diwali a week away, Green crackers enter Indian markets, but yet no takers?

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 15: With Diwali a week away, the number of traders applying for licences to sell low-emission firecrackers has dropped significantly this year with many unsure about the products' availability in the market.

Green crackers with 30 per cent less emissions is now be available in the market, noting that the step will help control pollution as well as take care of people's sentiments. But this year, their sale is sluggish which might be because of their high price and the limited varieties on offer.

So far, Delhi Police has received only around 45 applications for licences to stock and sell fireworks.

The green crackers do not have barium and strontium salts as constituents and so create less polluting particles because of which the fireworks will have a limited colour palette, producing mainly white and yellow sparks.

Meanwhile, in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, usually at this time of year, this place is kind of a lively - colourful, noisy and busy. But this time it wore a dull look with no takers for green license which eventually led to firecrackers conspicuously missing from the market. Anand Gupta, member of the Sadar Bazar Market Association, had earlier said that it was unlikely the green crackers would be in great demand this season.

In 2018, just before Diwali, the Supreme Court had banned conventional firecrackers and ruled that only green crackers with reduced emission will be allowed to be manufactured and sold in the country in order to control the pollution level. It also fixed a two-hour window for the bursting of crackers.