Diwali 2022: Mumbai Police warns against sale crackers without license | Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 19: Mumbai Police on Wednesday prohibited selling of firecrackers without permission in the city. The cops also notified that actions will be taken against the seller of firecrackers who does not have a license.

Prohibition on selling firecrackers without permission in Mumbai. Actions will be taken against the seller of firecrackers who does not have a license: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/t96xUNBrqK — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

The order will remain in force between 16 October and 14 November.

The notice regarding the same, issued by DCP Sanjay Latlar, said, in order to prevent obstruction, inconvenience, annoyance, danger or damage to the public, no person at any public place in the limits of Brihanmumbai shall sell, lic possess, offer, display, carry or expose for purpose of sale of any fire crackers/fireworks without license granted by the Commissioner of Police or any other Police Officer designated by the Commissioner of Police or State Government to grant such license.

Meanwhile, Delhi government has also banned the bursting of firecrackers in the national capital. An official said the ban comes into effect immediately.