'Distinguished athlete': PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for silver medal at World Athletics Championship

New Delhi, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for clinching the "historic" silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," the prime minister said.

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second. The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal bronze in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

The usual big smile was back as Chopra, the son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, did the 'calm-down' gesture and showed the victory sign with his right hand.

Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 10:25 [IST]