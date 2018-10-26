Dissident BSP candidate from Konta reappears after mysterious disappearance

Raipur, Oct 26: Budram Katami, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Konta in the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh who had gone missing since Thursday evening from near the party office in Raipur's New Rajendra Nagar, resurfaced on Friday, October 26.

Katami accused Ajit Jogi of abducting him

On his return, Katami alleged that he had been abducted by former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi with whose party the BSP has formed an alliance for the two-phase elections. Speaking to the media, the BSP candidate said he was kept confined in the state capital and he somehow managed to flee. He said he would reveal more on the issue later at the district election office. It was reported that Katami had come to Raipur for a visit when he disappeared.

BSP state president Omprakash Bachpai informed the police after Budram did not turn up. Speculation was also rife that the BSP candidate had joined some other party.

The CPI joined the alliance between the BSP and Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) for the upcoming polls and got Konta and Dantewada seats for fielding its candidates. Katami was upset with this development and remained stubborn of contesting from Konta even after the CPI's Manish Kunjam filed his nomination. Leaders of the BSP and JCC tried to dissuade him but he did not oblige.

Katami later said at the district election office and said there was nothing like kidnapping. He then accused Kunjam of threatening him of withdrawing his name but reiterated that he would not do so.

Friday was the final day of withdrawing name for the first phase of the election which will be held on November 12. Konta will go to polls on that day, along with 17 other constituencies.