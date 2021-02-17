Disha, Nikita, Shantanu, PJF were part of WhatsApp group to discuss creation of toolkit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: The Delhi Police will ask Shantanu Maluk who is allegedly part of the toolkit to explain why he was at the Tikri Border on January 26, when the farmers' protest turned violent.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court granted transit anticipatory bail to Muluk. His name cropped up following the arrest of Disha Ravi by the Delhi Police. The police said that she had helped create the toolkit, which was later used by Greta Thunberg.

During the probe, the police learnt that Disha Ravi had created a WhatsApp group called International Farmers' Strike on December 6. Nikita Jacob, who sought anticipatory bail before the Bombay High Court joined the group five days later. The police also found that members of the pro-Khalistan group, Poetic Justice Foundation had also joined the group.

Delhi Commission for Women sends notice to police over Disha Ravi’s arrest

This group was created to discuss the modalities on the creation of the toolkit. Muluk was added to the group on December 6, the police also found. Further the police also revealed that the three suspects had joined a Zoom call meeting on January 11 that was organised by the PJF.

A Hindustan Times report says that the police, following its technical probe found that Muluk was present in Delhi between January 21 and 27. He was at the Tikri Border on January 26. The police will ask him to join the probe and would ask what he was doing at the border on January 26, the day the violence broke out.

The toolkit that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg was created by the pro-Khalistan outfit, Poetic Justice Foundation and was meant to amplify fake news and other falsehoods.

A section of this toolkit document mentioned action points under the title prior action, such as digital strike through hashtag on January 26. On Republic Day, the farmers' protest turned violent and one person died, while scores of police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police said that there was a mention of physical action on January 26 and a plan to enter Delhi for the farmer rally and returning to the border. These details came out following the arrest of Disha Ravi from Bengaluru. The police also have a warrant against two others, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. Both have been accused of creating the toolkit along with Disha Ravi.

The police are also probing the role of one Peter Freidrich whose name finds a mention in the toolkit. The police suspect that he is running psy ops at the behest of the ISI. He has been on the radar of the security establishment since 2006. His name first figured as an associate of Bhajan Singh alias Iqbal Chaudhary, a Khalistan supporter.

The Delhi Police further revealed that after Thunberg shared the toolkit, Disha panicked. Revealing Disha's conversations, the police said that she had told Thunberg that they were panicking. I am going to talk to the lawyers. I am sorry, but our names are on it. We can literally get the UAPA against us, Disha is said to have told Thunberg.

The police said that the sole intention of creating the toolkit wast to create disaffection and misinformation against India.