#21: Disha Ravi’s arrest shows age is just a number and an offence is an offence

Disha, Nikita, Shantanu attended zoom meet with pro-Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal before R-Day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Delhi Police said that Disha Ravi had sent the toolkit document to Greta Thunberg through the Telegram application.

Addressing a press conference, the police said that Disha was arrested in the presence of her mother in Bengaluru and due procedure was followed.

Further the police said that Disha Ravi along with another activist, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and sent it to others. Nikita was one of the editors of toolkit, the police also said.

The police said that there was a zoom meeting before Republic Day which was attended by Mo Dhaliwal of the Poetic for Justice Foundation, a pro-Khalistan group. The meeting was also attended by Nikita, Disha and Shantanu. It may be recalled that violence broke out on Republic Day, when the farmers had arranged a tractor protest.

The meeting was aimed at creating a storm on Twitter, the police also said.

Further the police also found that Disha had deleted the WhatsApp group she had created to spread the toolkit.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday and sent to five days'' police remand by a Delhi court on Sunday.

The two suspects against whom the non-bailable warrants have been issued are Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, the police said, adding that the duo was allegedly involved in preparing the document and was in direct touch with pro-Khalistani elements.