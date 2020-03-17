  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Disgusting video shows woman licking flight toilet seat in ‘coronavirus challenge’ on TikTok

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: When the whole world is currently under the grip of one of the worst coronavirus outbreak, a new challenge introduced on TikTok shows people licking everyday items that are often for public use.

    Yes, you read it right, these include toilet seats and doorknobs.

    Disgusting video shows woman licking flight toilet seat in ‘coronavirus challenge’ on TikTok

    The 'coronavirus challenge' was apparently introduced by TikTok user @avalouiise on March 15, 2020.

    It should be noted that Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has caused over 182,438 total worldwide cases and with a death toll of 7,157 as of March 17 morning.

    The video shows the woman unapologetically places the camera and licks off the toilet seat and then goes ahead to show the peace sign.

    According to reports, the video was shot in a flight and the background does give the same impression too.

    However, the video has since been removed (possibly by TikTok themselves), nothing is ever deleted on the internet.

    Someone managed to get a copy of the video and has uploaded it onto Twitter.

    Some users also tried this:

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus woman flight

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X