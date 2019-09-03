Disgruntled AAP MLA Alka Lamba meeting with Sonia Gandhi sparks speculation

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 03: Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba, who represents Chandni Chowk constituency in the Delhi Assembly, is likely to join Congress after several months of bitter relations with the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Alka Lamba met Congress interim president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. While the details about the meeting were not known, speculations are rife that Alka Lamba has made up her mind to join the grand old party.

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi in 2020 and the ruling AAP is looking to repeat its performance in 2015 when the newly-formed party had won an overwhelming 67 seats out of 70.

Earlier in August, Alka Lamba, who is the AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, said that she has decided to resign from the primary membership of the party and will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls as an independent candidate.

The party, too, had said that it was ready to accept her resignation.

The Chandani Chowk MLA had refused to campaign for the party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She even abstained to participate in Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to stand behind his car. She also engaged in a Twitter spat with AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, who asked her to resign from the party.