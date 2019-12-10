Discussed weather, rainfall, says Pawar on meeting Fadnavis at wedding

  • search
    Mumbai, Dec 10: Former chief minster of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and former deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar engaged in an animated chat at a wedding that was held on Sunday.

    This was the first meeting of the two leaders who had formed an 80 hour government in Maharashtra a couple of weeks back. When asked what the two discussed, Pawar said that they discussed the weather and rainfall. Just because we sat together that does not mean something is cooking, he also said.

    The duo had attended the marriage of independent MLA, Sanjay Shinde's daughter at Solapur district. The chairs were arranged in such a manner that we both sat together. There are no permanent enemies in politics. Since we sat together, we discussed the weather, Pawar also said.

    Both Fadnavis and Pawar had come together and formed the government in Maharashtra.

    However the government lasted just 80 hours. Following the Shiv Sena led by Udhav Thackeray formed the government along with the NCP and Congress.

    devendra fadnavis ajit pawar rainfall maharashtra udhav thackeray

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
