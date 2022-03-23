YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The Centre has revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for COVID-19 containment measures in view of the overall improvement in the situation.

    The decision was also taken keeping in view the preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic. The use of face masks and other advisories by the health ministry on COVID-19 containment measures would however continue.

    Disaster Management Act for COVID-19 containment measures revoked by Centre

    In an order to all the states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla advised to consider appropriately discontinuing" issue of orders and guidelines under the DMA Act, 2005 for COVID-19 containment measures.

    The States/UTs may continue to follow the SoPs/advisories that have been or are being issued by the MoHFW from time to time for Covid containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including COVID Appropriate Behaviour," the order said.

    The order comes in the wake of India witnessing a sustained reduction in the number of daily COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate has stayed below 0.5 per cent. On Wednesday India reported 1,778 cases and 62 deaths while the active caseload stands at 23,000.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:41 [IST]
    X