Director Abhijet Raajput enthrals audiences with music video, "Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai"

By Anuj Cariappa

His skills in direction and the final product he creates, prove his excellence and expertise behind the camera.

It is wondrous to learn about people whose whole aim in life has been to achieve excellence before thinking of achieving their desired success. The younger brigade especially has been astounding the world with their consistent efforts, resilience and courage to step into industries that they know are already overflowing with many talented beings; still, they get into them by believing their dreams and their talents to create flourishing careers in the same. Serving as one of the best examples of one such youngster is Abhijet Raajput, who has been creating a lot of buzz around himself as a young producer and director, who believes in turning his extraordinary visions into reality whenever he wears the hat of a director. He proved to the audience how amazing he could be at direction with his latest music video titled "Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai".

Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai has a Lucknow backdrop and has Bollywood actors like Rishabh Sinha and Kate Sharma. Be it their chemistry or capturing the unique vibe of Lucknow, Abhijet Raajput did it all and created a mesmerizing final product in the form of the song, which now is a hit track and has been loved by many across the country, so much so, that the producers are now planning to turn it into a film for its strong storyline and have approached Abhijet Raajput for directing the same.

As a director and producer in the industry, the young talent says he gets motivated by his curiosity to learn and explore life. Also, a list of ace filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Bong Joon and Gaspar Now inspire him along with Colin Tilley and Director X, who, according to him, are the world's best music video directors. Apart from them, Keanu Reeves and Hrithik Roshan inspire him. He is also a big fan of Satguru, a philanthropist, spiritual leader, and author who teaches the right way to live life.

The best part of being in the entertainment world as a director for Abhijet Raajput is that he never feels like he is working. He says it's a highly demanding industry; one needs to convert their visual ideas into reality, which can be challenging, but the entire process is very fulfilling for those who feel passionate about it. One has no restrictions and can create any kind of content as per the demand. Today, Abhijet Raajput loves seeing 98 people working for him on a shooting set, following his commands and helping him turn his visions into reality.

His innovative ideas as a creative professional are accepted by people; his ideas have triggered them and attracted their attention. As a director, he believes that with greater ideas, one can make a huge difference in the lives of others. These ideas must be worked around more to create magic on screen.

With the massive success of Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai, Abhijet Raajput has attracted the attention of many other industry people who are waiting to work with him for more projects.