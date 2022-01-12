Direct links to check UCEED CEED 2022 admit cards

CTET December 2021 admit cards to be out shortly: How to download

New Delhi, Jan 12: The UCEED CEED 2022 admit cards have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay released the admit cards for the Common Entrance Exam for Design and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2022.

The , UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 exams will be conducted on January 23 between 9 am and 12 noon. The last date for rectification of errors on the UCEED admit card 2022 is January 14.

The answer keys will be released on January 25 and candidates can raise objections if any until January 27.

The final version of the answer key will be uploaded on the exam websites on January 31.

While the CEED 2022 result will be released on March 8, the results of the UCEED 2022 will be declared on March 10. The UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur.

CEED is a national level entrance test for admission to Master of Design programmes at the IISC Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IITDM, Jabalpur, IIT Roorkee and the PhD programmes at various design schools and IITs. To download the UCEED CEED 2022 admit card visit ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:01 [IST]