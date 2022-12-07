Diplomacy & dialogue only way out, India tells Russia, Ukraine

Indian envoy to the UN Ruchira Kamboj reiterated that India urges Ukraine and Russia to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue

New York, Dec 07: India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj has once again made India's stand on the two warring nations clear and said that India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and has urged Ukraine and Russia to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, the Indian envoy to the UN said, "India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict."

India stands ready to support de-escalation

The Indian Ambassador also underlined that no solution can arrive at the cost of innocent lives, adding that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation.

Ruchira Kamboj said, "We believe that no solution can arrive at the cost of innocent lives. Our Prime Minister has spoken to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia on multiple occasions and reiterated India's position," according to an official statement.

Ruchira Kamboj also expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine and said, "The conflict has resulted in loss of lives and countless miseries for its peoples, particularly for women, children and elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries. Reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the recent weeks is deeply worrying."

India's approach to Ukraine conflict is people-centric

The Indian Ambassador while talking about India's support to Ukraine said that India's approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric. "On our part, we are providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbours in the Global South under economic distress."

She also informed that India has exported more than 1.8 million tons of wheat to countries in need, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan, and Yemen.

Talking about the children affected by the conflict, Kamboj said, "Children constitute a third of humanity - the most important third, as they are our future. They are also the most vulnerable to suffering, particularly in situations of armed conflict, and therefore need additional protection and care. The conflict in Ukraine is no doubt severely impacting the 7.5 million children across Ukraine."

The Indian Ambassador said that the international community has the obligation, to do its utmost to provide succour to children affected by conflict.

She said, "India is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and appreciative of the ongoing efforts including that of UNICEF to alleviate the sufferings of the children. We also support UNICEF efforts to scale up its operations."

The Ambassador also said that the effect of the conflict is not limited to Europe. "The conflict is exacerbating concerns over food, fertilizer and fuel security, particularly in developing countries. It is necessary for all of us to appreciate the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility on these critical issues for the Global South."

During her address, Kamboj recalled the foreign student situation in Ukraine and said, "India facilitated the safe return of 22,500 Indian nationals, most of them students, studying in various universities in Ukraine. We are exploring options to minimize the impact on our students' education. We appreciate the relaxations made by the Ukrainian government for this academic year in respect of medical students."

India had launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

Kamboj hoped the international community will continue to respond positively to the call for humanitarian assistance.

India has so far dispatched twelve consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. At the request of the Ukrainian government, India has also provided financial aid for the reconstruction of an educational institution. We stand ready to do more.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 15:06 [IST]