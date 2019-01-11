Dilli Gupshup: Ajay Maken to be elevated for getting out of way of Congress-AAP alliance

New Delhi, Jan 11: Hurdle of the Congress and AAP alliance is over with Ajay Maken going out of the city Congress but he is likely to be given some award for moving out from the way. Senior BJP leaders, who have been the loud voice of the party, have been silenced.

They are not even allowed to speak in debates. Besides that three regional satraps are difficult to deal with for the BJP leadership but forcing Maharani to toe the party line is real difficult task to achieve.

Lets see who bells the cat. The Congress is looking from the newly appointed chief minister to take a revenge before she ends her political innings. Some such issues are subject of discussion in the power corridor. Read on...

The biggest hurdle in the alliance of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is out of the scene of Delhi but the party knowing his contribution in the rejuvenating the Congress in the city may help former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken to get elevated as All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary. Maken is likely to be elevated either on January 14 or anytime soon but it is in the offing for sure. Grapevine is abuzz that he is in good books of Rahul but was also opposed to alliance with AAP. But his contribution cannot be ignored.

Leaders feel there is a big change in the work culture of the BJP

Grapevine is abuzz that the new leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dominating so much in the party that old leaders are completely ignored. One of the senior most leaders of the party wanted to speak in the debate in the Lok Sabha on triple talaq, he sought permission from the chair as well and approval was given to him also but suddenly a Union minister got to know and swung into action to stop it. He had somehow managed that he does not speak on the issue.

So the old regime is replaced by the new one but those who are responsible for making the BJP from seed to a big Banyan tree are now no where in the scene. So not only leadership but work culture also changed.

Regional satraps in the BJP a big challenge for the party!

Handling three former chief ministers of the BJP, who are authority unto themselves is really difficult for the party leadership. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers know their limits and work within the limits of the party but managing former Rajasthan chief minister is a difficult task for the party leadership.

Grapevine is abuzz that both the CM are working hard win Lok Sabha elections but Rajasthan will have to managed by the central leadership slight in a better way. However, the central leadership wants her to contest Lok Sabha election and shift to Delhi. Lets see if the new regime in the BJP is able to bell the cat.

Workers looking for a revenge by Sheila Dikshit before she hangs boot

The Delhi Congress has got a new president Sheila Dikshit, who is in her eighties. But the Congress workers in the city feel that if anyone can do any good to the Congress in the city it is the former three-time chief minister of Delhi. She is also not opposed to the idea of the central Congress leadership on alliance with AAP.

This has not only given hopes to the Congress workers for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but also for subsequent Assembly elections. Party leaders feel that Sheila Dikshit will take revenge from Arvind Kejriwal before hanging her boots.