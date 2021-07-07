RIP Dilip Kumar: Lesser known facts about the tragedy king of Bollywood

An era ends with Dilip Kumar's death: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others offer tributes

Dilip Kumar, ‘The First Khan’ of Bollywood, no more: Remembering some of his top films

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 07: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

"He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am," Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, told PTI.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king', has some great films and melodious songs written to his name. Let's remember the good times by having a look at the top films of the 'The First Khan' of Bollywood.

Jugnu (1947)

Shaheed (1948)

Mela (1948)

Andaaz (1949)

Babul (1950)

Deedar (1951)



Daag (1952)

Footpath (1953)



Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Naya Daur (1957)

Madhumati (1958)

Ganga Jamuna (1961)

Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

Devdas (1955)

Shakti (1982)

Mashaal (1984)

Karma (1986)



For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 8:58 [IST]