    Mumbai, July 07: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

    "He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am," Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, told PTI.

    Dilip Kumar, ‘The First Khan’ of Bollywood, no more: Remembering some of his top films

    Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king', has some great films and melodious songs written to his name. Let's remember the good times by having a look at the top films of the 'The First Khan' of Bollywood.

    • Jugnu (1947)
    • Shaheed (1948)
    • Mela (1948)
    • Andaaz (1949)
    • Babul (1950)
    • Deedar (1951)
    • Daag (1952)
    • Footpath (1953)
    • Mughal-e-Azam (1960)
    • Naya Daur (1957)
    • Madhumati (1958)
    • Ganga Jamuna (1961)
    • Ram Aur Shyam (1967)
    • Devdas (1955)
    • Shakti (1982)
    • Mashaal (1984)
    • Karma (1986)

    dilip kumar death

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 8:58 [IST]
