Dilemma for Indian students ends as Russian universities welcome 160 medicos who left Ukraine

New Delhi, Feb 03: The dilemma for the Indian students who were studying in Ukraine has finally come to an end as several Russian universities are offering help to continue their medical education.

''Over 160 Indian medical students moved from Ukraine to the Russian eastern region to continue their study. Now they are students of the Mordovia State University, where the educational process is also available in English,'' the Russian Embassy in India, stated on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

📖Over 160 Indian medical students moved from #Ukraine to the #Russia’n eastern region to continue their study. Now they are students of the Mordovia State University, where the educational process is also available in English. pic.twitter.com/txms0VFfGG — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) January 31, 2023

Ukraine is a popular destination for medical education for students from India due to its low cost of education, high-quality medical education system, and recognition of medical degrees by several countries, including India. Many Indian students opt to study medicine in Ukraine as it provides them with an opportunity to obtain a medical degree at a lower cost as compared to studying in India or other Western countries.

It must be noteworthy to mention that around 20,000 Indian medical students who had been studying in Ukraine were under immense stress due to the uncertainty over their future due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which started last year. Following this, the Government of India (GoI) initiated the 'Operation Ganga' programme to evacuate all Indian medical students and bring them home safely.

Post the return of these students their medical careers have been in jeopardy. However, Russian universities have now come forward offering them admission to help them complete their medical studies.

Recently, Russia also announced a scholarship programme for Indian students for the academic year 2023-24. Interested candidates need to apply before February 20, 2023, at https://education-in-russia.com. This scholarship programme will span 466 government-run Russian universities and 200 scholarships will be offered to Indian students.

