Bhopal, Nov 20: Responding to a BJP leader's threat to break knees of Congress' leaders, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said he would visit his house to chant Lord Ram's name.

"I am a Congressman, let's see who has the strength to break my knees," Singh tweeted. He claimed that he will answer violence with non-violence as a Gandhian. "On November 24, I will go to Rameshwar Sharma's house from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and recite Ramdhun (Ram's name) for an hour, asking God to give him good sense," Singh added while sharing a video of Sharma's speech.

In the video, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "Digvijaya Singh came here, has he done anything?...Break the knees if any Congressman comes here,"

It is reported that the BJP leader made the comment while addressing people at Kalkheda village in the district. Sharma was talking about the illegal construction made by a local Congress leader on government land in the village, they claimed.

Meanwhile, Congress observed Kisan Diwas across the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the contentious farm bills will be repealed owing to the protests from farmer unions for 11 months.

The laws will be withdrawn at the forthcoming Winter session in the Parliament.

