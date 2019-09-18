Digvijaya Singh booked for 'BJP, Bajrang Dal getting money from ISI' remark

Bhopal, Sep 18: A complaint was filed on Wednesday before a Delhi court against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh for allegedly defaming BJP and Bajrang Dal.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal has put up the matter for October 9 to decide whether to take cognisance on the complaint.

Singh had allegedly said on August 31 that "BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan''s spy agency ISI".

The complaint alleged that through his statement, Singh committed a "grave offence" causing injury to the BJP, its leaders and public at large by his allegedly defamatory statements.

"The statement was being made by the accused person, being a Member of Parliament and being in a position of power, with sole intent to embarrass and defame the political party, i.e., BJP," said the complaint, flied by Rajesh Kumar, a BJP member.

It added that Singh did not provide any reliable source or the proof upon which his statement was based.

It requested the court to "issue summons to accused person for the offence punishable under 499 and 500 (defamation) of IPC and proceed with trial to punish the accused person for such illegal and immoral acts".

"He appears to be a loud mouth and has a history of making controversial statements without any basis," the complaint said, also accusing Singh of being a "habitual offender".