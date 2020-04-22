Dignity of doctors non-negotiable, Modi govt is committed to your safety says Shah

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured doctors of their safety during an interaction today via video-conferencing.

Shah along with Health Minister, Dr. Harshvardhan interacted with doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association through video conferencing.

Shah said that the dignity of the doctors at their work place is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure a conducive atmosphere for them at all times.

Shah also assured the doctors that the Modi government is committed to their cause. He also appealed to them to reconsider their proposed protest.

The way our doctors are performing their duties in these testing times is exceptional. I urge every Indian to cooperate with doctors in this fight against coronavirus, Shah also said.

The Indian Medical Association has demanded the Centre bring in a law on urgent basis to protect medical professionals from attack on duty, amid rising incidents of violence against healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

Calling for a nation-wide 'White Alert', the IMA has asked doctors and hospitals across the country to light candles on Wednesday as a protest against such attacks.

"Light a candle with white coat. White Alert is only a warning," the IMA said in a letter addressed to its doctors and hospitals.

"The Covid-19 has only made us acutely aware of our helplessness against mindless abuse and violence. Stigma and social boycott are everywhere. Harassment by administration is nothing but violence by the state.

"Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met," it said in the letter to all State Presidents and Secretaries, Local branch Presidents and Secretaries and all National office-bearers along with past National Presidents and Past HSGs.

The doctors' body also warned that they will observe 'Black Day' if no action is taken by the government and doctors in the country will work with black badges on April 23.

Further decisions will be taken if suitable steps are not taken by the government even after Black Day, the IMA said.