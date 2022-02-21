Digital University can solve issue of limited seats: PM Modi

IM wanted to kill then Modi, Shah and other people by planting bombs at two Ahmedabad hospitals in 2008: court

New Delhi, Feb 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the positive impact of Union Budget 2022 on the education sector said that empowering today's young generation means empowering India's future.

"A lot of emphasis has been laid on 5 things related to the education sector in Union Budget 2022. First is Universalization of quality education, Second is skill development, third is urban planning and design," said PM Modi.

"Fourth is internationalisation- world-class foreign universities in India and fifth is AVGC- Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic," PM Modi added.

"This budget will help in implementing National Education Policy. National Digital University is an unprecedented step.The problem of shortage of seats can be resolved. There will be unlimited seats. I urge all stakeholders to ensure digital uni starts as soon as possible," the prime minister further said.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:21 [IST]