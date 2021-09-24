Digital Marketing Is The Gateway To Tapping The Global Audience: Rohit Mehta

By Anuj Cariappa

Brick and mortar stores are closing day by day. The main problem stems from the fact that the stores cannot recover their investment from a bite-sized local consumer base, let alone thinking of making it a profitable venture. You have to work on the digital expansion of business as well to garner jaw-dropping sales and strengthening your brand name.

All this is possible only with digital marketing which is being used by established brands to cement their future expansion possibilities by acting now. Rohit Mehta is one such adept digital marketer who is involved with numerous minuscule and top tier brands with infusing digital marketing into the existing business strategy. Rohit Mehta has earned his spot in the industry as one of the emerging digital marketing experts who believe more in reflecting results rather than just empty promises.

Rohit Mehta is now helping in nurturing the prospects of digital marketing professionals by sharing his experiences and nifty tricks to leverage the most out of a digital marketing campaign. His venture, Digital Gabbar, is now a trademark of accurate information about digital marketing and its impact on the business and is a hotspot for many eager market professionals to take cues from the abundant knowledge present on the platform. Rohit Mehta says, "Information is crucial to learn any skill and while I was trying out blogging, there wasn't much to learn or read about. Whatever tiny information was there, it was beyond the reach of most due to exorbitant pricing and utter disregard for novice readers. I was able to spend my time and learnt from my tiny expeditions in different digital marketing approaches. Digital Gabbar doesn't charge you a cent for the high-quality information present on it. Every article is free to read for anyone who visits the platform. I'm not here to profiteer of young ones and only wish to cultivate a group of skilled marketing experts who can build a career out of it. Digital Gabbar is meant to share those secrets which would never surface otherwise."

Being a bit of a bookworm and a technogeek, Rohit Mehta was always focused on computers in his teenage years. The result was a tech savant who earned quite a reputation in the IT industry and worked in the same for a decade before making the transition to digital marketing. He shares his change of interest and what caused him to make the drastic move in his career. He says, "Curiosity took the best of me and drove me to digital marketing. It started as an exploratory journey to improve my blog outreach and ended up in a whole new rewarding career. Such is the bewildering era of digital marketing and I want to share the knowledge about it via digital Gabbar. The contributors on digital Gabbar are industry veterans and not newbie marketers, so be rest assured of getting the good stuff and that too without any hidden costs. We are also planning to hold interviews with entrepreneurs and influencers that will be a bonus for our audience. You will get to know the efforts and secret behind a successful entrepreneur."

Rohit Mehta is also involved with another pet project that is now one of the most applauded start-ups of this year. Indian Gabbar is a publication blog site for anyone who wants to add credibility to their brand by publishing PR pieces about their same. Indian Gabbar enables you to connect with a fairly large audience that can convert into recurring consumers once you slowly earn their trust. Indian Gabbar is different from those exorbitant, paid PR websites that dupe you of large amounts of investment with little to no effect on the digital persona whatsoever.

Rohit Mehta is dabbling between these two ventures amid the raging pandemic to provide opportunities and open doors to endless possibilities for anyone who is focused on building s career. He is an inspiration to the young ones clearly in need of a motivational entity who understands the complexities of the digital marketing industry and can provide solutions to earn a decent income from it.

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:22 [IST]