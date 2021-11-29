Different from delta variant: Karnataka minister on traveller infected traveller from S.Africa

New Delhi, Nov 29: After two foreign nationals from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Bengaluru, state Health Minister, Dr. K Sudhakar said that it was found that at least one of the two has been affect by a variant different from the Delta variant.

The government sought a clarity from the Indian Council of Medical Research (IMR) and the Union Health Ministry on the variant detected in the foreign national.

"I will not comment on the detection of the Omicron variant. We are holding discussions with ICMR and the ministry of health at the Centre. One person who is around 63-year-old has been infected by a variant that is different from the Delta variant. The ICMR has been consulted and we should have clarity by this evening," Sudhakar said.

"I have spoken to colleagues and medical experts in other countries, including South Africa. One of the reassuring factors is that the clinicians who have treated patients infected by the new variant are saying that it spreads rapidly but is not as virulent as the Delta variant and that the severity of the disease is lower," he also said.

"We will get a report by December 1 on the new variant and its characteristics and patterns. As per the latest information, the variant has been seen in 12 different countries and there will be international travellers who have come from these countries and they will have to be monitored," Sudhakar said.

"The symptoms include nausea, high pulse rates etc and unlike the previous variants, the symptoms of loss of taste and smell are not pronounced. There is tiredness but hospitalisation and ICU treatment requirement is low. This is what doctors who are friends are saying regarding their experience over the last 15 days with infections by the new variant," the minister also added.

