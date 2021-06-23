YouTube
    Die-hard fan of Rashmika Mandanna, travels from Telangana to Kodagu (over 900 km) to see actress

    By
    |

    Madikeri, June 23: A star-struck fan of actor Rashmika Mandanna travelled all the way from Telangana to Kodagu in Karnataka, a distance of over 900 kms, to meet her but had to return after police convinced him to return home.

    Akash Tripathi from Telangana is a die-hard fan of Mandanna, the multi-lingual actress, who has acted in Hindi and Telugu films. Wanting to see her, Tripathi used Google search to reach her and he took a train to Mysuru, then a cargo auto to Muggula near Virajpet in Kodagu, the home district of the actress.

    All along the way, he kept asking people for directions to the actor's residence.

    People grew suspicious and informed the police.

    Soon, the police stopped Tripathi and told him to go back to Telangana as Kodagu was under lockdown.

    The fan also got to know that he cannot see the actor as she was away in Mumbai for a film-shoot, the police said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 18:39 [IST]
