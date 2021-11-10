Didn’t get the Nykaa shares? Don’t worry, have a look at these hilarious memes

Delhi Elections: These memes will leave you in splits

New Delhi, Nov 10: Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar has become India's wealthiest self made female billionaire. Nayar who owns about half of Nykaa is now worth 6.6 billion dollars as shares of the firm surged as much as 89 per cent when they began trading on Wednesday.

The FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa's parent entity is India's first woman led unicorn to hit the stock exchange.

Did you try getting the Nykaa shares and didn't get them? Then look at these hilarious memes that Twitter is flooded with.

Me to my homies who didn't get the allotment : pic.twitter.com/PBC5e0LxaV — Grootभाई (offline) (@fafdaisbae) November 10, 2021

People who applied in Nykaa IPO but didn't get allotment watching the ones enjoying 79% premium: pic.twitter.com/FYCBjd1Olt — FinFloww (@FinFloww) November 10, 2021

Nykaa making this a reality fr some today🤣🤣

Btw, I didn't get my allotment 😿 pic.twitter.com/A5PW3BP0eM — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮💚 (@06_annu) November 10, 2021

