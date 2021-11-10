YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 10: Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar has become India's wealthiest self made female billionaire. Nayar who owns about half of Nykaa is now worth 6.6 billion dollars as shares of the firm surged as much as 89 per cent when they began trading on Wednesday.

    Didn’t get the Nykaa shares? Don’t worry, have a look at these hilarious memes

    The FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa's parent entity is India's first woman led unicorn to hit the stock exchange.

    Did you try getting the Nykaa shares and didn't get them? Then look at these hilarious memes that Twitter is flooded with.

    Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 15:22 [IST]
    X