Sanjay Raut taken to hospital for medical check up

Did Sanjay Raut write Saamna column from jail? ED to question Shiv Sena MP

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 08: Did Sanjay Raut write Saamna column slamming Governor from jail? That is the question the ED would be interested to ask the Sena leader now.

According to the officials, Raut cannot write columns or articles while in custody unless he has been granted permission by the court for the same.

According to a report by the Times of India, Sena leaders speculated that Saamna staffers were responsible for the weekly column, which featured Raut's byline and photograph.

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut to appear before special court today

Raut, in his weekly column hit out at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks that Mumbai will cease to be India's financial capital if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were excluded.

Slamming the ED, the column writes: "Sugar factories, textile mills and other industries run by Marathi people have been shut down by ED and a web of cases cast around Marathi entrepreneurs. The government should talk about this too."

The ED will produce Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, arrested in a money laundering case, before a special court in Mumbai on Monday.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was found to be beneficiary of Rs 1.17 crore of proceeds of crime in addition of Rs 1.06 crore that had come to light earlier, it claimed.

The Shiv Sena leader was arrested on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

The documents seized during the probe showed the purchase of properties at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district by Raut involved substantial cash transactions, the ED had said.

Raut arrest, mass exodus, scam taints: Uddhav bravado can't hide party's nervousness

As much as Rs 1.08 crore was found in the bank account of Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut, the probe agency had claimed.

Sanjay Raut, 60, is a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him as ''false''.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 11:52 [IST]