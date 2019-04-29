Did PM Modi's Barmer speech breach poll code? Report sent to EC

Barmer, Apr 29: The election office in Rajasthan's Barmer has sent a factual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Barmer to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A factual report along with transcription of the Prime Minister's address he delivered in Barmer recently has been forwarded to the EC, the district election office said.

The Congress filed a complaint against this the next day, demanding a ban on the PM's campaign.

Following the Congress' complaint, the EC had sought a report on the address of the Prime Minister in Barmer from the district poll authorities.

"The report has been forwarded with the copy of PM's speech as per the direction of the Commission," district election officer Himanshu Gupta said. During a poll rally in Barmer, Modi had said India is no more afraid of Pakistan's nuclear threats.

In his April 21 address, PM Modi said, "India has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they say 'we have a nuclear button, we have a nuclear button'. What do we have then? Have we kept it for Diwali?"