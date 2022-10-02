YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Did not enter Congress presidential race to oppose anyone but to strengthen party: Kharge

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 02: Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is being considered the 'official' Congress president candidate by some quarters on Sunday said he has entered the Congress presidential race to oppose anyone "but to strengthen the party".

    Kharge also informed that he has quit as the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha under the party's "one man, one post" rule.

    Did not enter Congress presidential race to oppose anyone but to strengthen party: Kharge
    Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

    "I have not entered the Congress presidential polls to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party. The day I filed my nomination, I gave a resignation from my post aligning with the 'One Person One Post' decision of the party taken in Udaipur. I officially begin my campaign for the post of Congress party president today," Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

    Congress president poll: K N Tripathi's nomination form rejectedCongress president poll: K N Tripathi's nomination form rejected

    The 80-year-old leader also targeted the BJP over unemployment.

    Mallikarjun Kharge
    Know all about
    Mallikarjun Kharge

    "There is unemployment, inflation is rising; all promises of BJP remain unfulfilled," he said.

    Comments

    More MALLIKARJUN KHARGE News  

    Read more about:

    mallikarjun kharge

    Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X