As Kharge steps in, Digvijaya Singh confirms he won't contest against him

It's official now. Kharge files nomination for Cong president poll

As Cong's prez race intensifies, a look at the three contenders

Mallikarjun Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him

Did not enter Congress presidential race to oppose anyone but to strengthen party: Kharge

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 02: Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is being considered the 'official' Congress president candidate by some quarters on Sunday said he has entered the Congress presidential race to oppose anyone "but to strengthen the party".

Kharge also informed that he has quit as the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha under the party's "one man, one post" rule.

"I have not entered the Congress presidential polls to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party. The day I filed my nomination, I gave a resignation from my post aligning with the 'One Person One Post' decision of the party taken in Udaipur. I officially begin my campaign for the post of Congress party president today," Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Congress president poll: K N Tripathi's nomination form rejected

The 80-year-old leader also targeted the BJP over unemployment.

Know all about Mallikarjun Kharge

"There is unemployment, inflation is rising; all promises of BJP remain unfulfilled," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 13:49 [IST]