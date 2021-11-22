YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Did Mysuru MP Pratap Simha met with accident? Here's what BJP leader says

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 22: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has issued a clarification over the reports of his car meeting with an accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway in Channapatna taluk in Ramanagara district.

    Did Mysuru MP Pratap Simha with accident? Heres what BJP leader says

    On his Twitter account, Simha shared a video in which he said that an Innova coming from Mysuru toppled when he was having lunch with his aides at a hotel. "There were reports in TV channels that my car met with the accident which is not true. Actually, we took a lunch break at the Vaishali hotel on our way to Mysuru from Bengaluru. An Innova overturned after a tyre burst. Unfortunately, the vehicles coming behind did not come to their rescue and we ran towards them for help,"

    The journalist-turned-politician claimed that there were four people in the car including two children and they pulled them out. "They were in the state of panic and did not talk much. We called the local authorities, arranged an alternative car and sent them to Bengaluru," he said, stating that the people in the car suffered minor injuries.

    A section of Kannada media had reported that Pratap Simha's car met with the accident. "It created a lot of confusion. Many people started calling me to enquire about it and party workers too rushed to the spot," he added.

    The Mysuru-Kodagu MP expressed his displeasure of people for not coming to the victim's aid and many vehicles swerved past them.

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    mysuru bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X