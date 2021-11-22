Did Mysuru MP Pratap Simha met with accident? Here's what BJP leader says

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Nov 22: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has issued a clarification over the reports of his car meeting with an accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway in Channapatna taluk in Ramanagara district.

On his Twitter account, Simha shared a video in which he said that an Innova coming from Mysuru toppled when he was having lunch with his aides at a hotel. "There were reports in TV channels that my car met with the accident which is not true. Actually, we took a lunch break at the Vaishali hotel on our way to Mysuru from Bengaluru. An Innova overturned after a tyre burst. Unfortunately, the vehicles coming behind did not come to their rescue and we ran towards them for help,"

The journalist-turned-politician claimed that there were four people in the car including two children and they pulled them out. "They were in the state of panic and did not talk much. We called the local authorities, arranged an alternative car and sent them to Bengaluru," he said, stating that the people in the car suffered minor injuries.

A section of Kannada media had reported that Pratap Simha's car met with the accident. "It created a lot of confusion. Many people started calling me to enquire about it and party workers too rushed to the spot," he added.

The Mysuru-Kodagu MP expressed his displeasure of people for not coming to the victim's aid and many vehicles swerved past them.