  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Did Modi’s Ayushman Bharat fail in Bihar as Encephalitis death toll mounts to 129?

    By
    |

    Patna, June 23: With reports of deaths of almost 129 children from Encephalitis in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, and with more dying every day, it is pertinent to ponder whether our health system has completely collapsed.

    The outbreak of Chamki Bukhar, as the disease is known in Bihar, is yet another incident which exposes India's poor healthcare system to the world. It has also laid bare the limitations of the Narendra Modi government's pet project - the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

    Did Modi’s Ayushman Bharat fail in Bihar as Encephalitis death toll mounts to 129?
    District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh (at right in sky blue shirt) carries out an inspection at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) where more the 100 people have died encephalitis, in Muzaffarpur.PTI Photo

    But the question is did it fail to tackle such health emergencies?

    Midst of Bihar encephalitis crisis, there is missing case of Tejashwi Yadav

    Ayushmann Bharat Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was termed as the game changer by World Health Organisation (WHO) as it said to be the World's biggest government scheme. It was launched by the Modi government in September 2018.

    Ayushmann Bharat scheme provides a cover of up to ₹5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries). PM-JAY provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. Under this scheme there are 1,393 health benefit packages with defined rates. Over 15,000 hospitals and health care providers have been empanelled across the country to provide healthcare services as per these packages.

    However, the reason as to why Ayushman Bharat has so low coverage among encephalitis sufferers in Bihar remains unexplained. The answer may lie in the eligibility criteria and pre-treatment verification process.

    It should be noted that the Encephalitis is not a new killer in Muzaffarpur. Between 2010 and 2014, more than 1000 children have died of the disease in the district. But still, the authorities and administration has failed to show a modicum of seriousness in tackling the problem. Encephalitis can be cured.

    Bihar encephalitis deaths: Death toll touches 129

    Yes, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome can be contained if the child is administered dextrose within four hours of the onset of symptoms. But every outbreak since 2010 has shown that Muzaffarpur's primary health centres, the first port of call for most patients, simply are not adequate to deal with the disease. Most do not have equipment to check blood sugar levels.

    More AYUSHMAN BHARAT News

    Read more about:

    ayushman bharat encephalitis death toll bihar

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue