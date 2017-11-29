Did Modi govt lift 130 million people out of poverty? Ivanka says ‘yes’, Chidambaram ‘no’

Hyderabad, Nov 29: The bonhomie between the Donald Trump administration and the Narendra Modi government is pretty evident once again as advisor to the United States (US) President Ivanka Trump was given a red carpet welcome to India on Tuesday.

The daughter of the US President is in India to attend the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, the inauguration of which took place on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Ivanka, who herself is a successful entrepreneur, profusely praised the Modi government during her address at the global event attended by hundreds from across the world.

However, it seems one of Ivanka's remarks regarding poverty in India has not gone done well with the opposition Congress. Senior party leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram contested the view of the daughter of the American President on the entire subject.

Speaking at the GES in Hyderabad, Ivanka said, "India has lifted more than 130 million people out of poverty by promoting entrepreneurship under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi."

Disagreeing with her statement, Chidambaram stated that Ivanka was alluding to the period of 2004 to 2014 of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime headed by the Congress when she said that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty.

"When Ivanka Trump said that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty she was referring to the UPA government's period of 2004 to 2014 (the number was 140 million)," Chidambaram tweeted.

This is for the first time India has hosted the international business summit. Ivanka also praised India for being one of the fastest growing economies globally, lifting millions out of poverty and for the progress achieved in science and technology.

PM Modi and Ivanka together inaugurated the gala event in Hyderabad.

"India is truly an inspiration to all of us all over the world. Through innovative talent and entrepreneurial ability, you have made remarkable strides" she said.

Ivanka was also full of praises for PM Modi. She lauded Modi "for all that you are doing to build India" and proving that "transformational change is possible".

"From your childhood selling tea to your election as India's Prime Minister, you've proven that transformational change is possible. And now you are bringing that promise to hundreds of millions of people across your country. Thank you," Ivanka said.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for joining us here today--and for all that you are doing to build India as a thriving economy--a beacon of democracy--and a symbol of hope to the world," she said.

Highlighting the importance of women entrepreneurs, Ivanka said, "Just consider if India closes the labour force gender gap by half, your economy could grow by over $150 billion dollars in the next three years."

OneIndia News